Former Gonzaga greats prepare you for the Zags FIRST #FinalFour

SEATTLE, Wash.– The Gonzaga Bulldogs from Spokane, Wash. face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday in each’s program’s first Final Four appearance in Glendale, Arizona.

Below you will find a compilation of content that Q13 News has worked all week to bring you– that just begins to touch on the heart of the Gonzaga University basketball program and their extensive fan base.

Maybe no one is more excited for the Zags run than former Gonzaga players. We spoke to two former Zags from the late 70s who show us just how big of a deal it is that the program has come this far.

A few more recent Gonzaga walk-ons, Brian Bhaskar and Connor Griffin, joined us in studio before heading down to Glendale.

And we caught up with former Zag great and point guard, Dan Dickau on his predictions for the game and how this team stacks up against former teams.

One former Zag, Bryce McPhee ('81-'85), is finding himself in a very unique situation. He has two rooting interests this weekend. And there's a chance both his rooting interests each bring home a national title. His daughter, Brittany, plays for Stanford's women's team... also headed to the Final Four.

The Zags play at 3:09pm on Saturday. Follow along with #Q13Fox for all your Gonzaga news. #ZagUp