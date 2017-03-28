Wife says she shot protester during Milo Yiannopoulos speech at UW

SEATTLE (AP) — The wife of a man who was initially suspected of shooting and wounding a protester during a demonstration over the appearance of a right-wing speaker at the University of Washington has told police she was the one who fired.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/9WosJY ) attorney Steve Wells told the newspaper that his client, 29-year-old Elizabeth Hokoana, shot the person because she believed her husband, Marc Hokoana, was in imminent danger of death or serious injury.

The incident happened Jan. 20 outside the appearance of political provocateur and Trump supporter Milo Yiannopoulos.

Wells says the evidence shows she was legally justified to shoot.

The case remains under investigation by university police and has yet to be submitted to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.

Hospital officials say the man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries, underwent surgery and has been released.