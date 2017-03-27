House budget proposal seeks $3 billion in new revenue

OLYMPIA, Wash. — House Democrats have released a two-year budget plan that proposes $3 billion in additional revenue — including a tax increase on some businesses and a new capital gains tax — to address a court mandate to increase state spending on basic education.

Under the $44.6 billion plan released Monday, a 20 percent increase of the business and occupation tax on the state’s highest grossing businesses would raise $1.2 billion over the next two years. However, many of the state’s small businesses — who take in less than $250,000 a year — would be exempt from the current tax.

The plan also seeks to levy a 7 percent capital gains tax on earnings from the sale of stocks, bonds and other assets above $25,000 for individuals and $50,000 for those who file jointly. About 48,000 people would be affected by the new tax.