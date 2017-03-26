× Scattered showers Monday, but more rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday

SEATTLE — March isn’t leaving without dumping a little more rain in Western Washington.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Monday with some scattered showers in the morning and early afternoon.

Q13 Meteorologist Tim Joyce says while many areas, including Seattle, didn’t even hit 50 on Sunday, he thinks we’ll be closer to the normal of 55 degrees on Monday.

The South Sound will see more of the rain showers, and the north end of the Sound will see more sun breaks. A mix of both for the Central Sound.

As for the rest of the week, expect areas of light rain on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be a soaker with the rain easing up a bit on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday look like the bright spots of the week with a mix of clouds and sun, and temperatures warming near 60 degrees.