Girl dies on Oregon coast after log rolls on top of her

BANDON, Ore. — A 14-year-old girl playing on an Oregon coast beach near Bandon died when a log rolled on top of her.

Oregon State Police in a news release Sunday say the girl from Eugene was playing on the log during a strong receding tide at about 4 p.m. Saturday when it rolled.

Police say other beachgoers got the girl out from under the log after several attempts. A responding Bandon police officer administered life-saving measures as did paramedics.

But the girl was pronounced dead at South Coos Hospital. Her name hasn’t been released.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says the ocean can move large logs and even those that look small can be waterlogged and quite heavy.