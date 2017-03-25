Cat-astrophe averted: firefighters save kitten trapped under home

ROCHESTER, Wash. — A kitten conundrum this afternoon when a Rochester resident noticed a cat had gotten his head stuck in the bricks under her home!

The homeowner says she noticed the cat was trapped just before 1 p.m. and quickly called for help. Firefighters managed to free the cat around 3 p.m. before taking the kitty to the Thurston County Humane Society in Olympia for a check-up.

Luckily, the Humane Society says that other than some light rub marks on the neck, the cat is feline fine and will likely recover. They also say they’re “pretty darn sure” it’s a male cat.

They’ll be taking care of the cat, but if you recognize him call the Humane Society at 360-352-2510 to help get him to his rightful owners. Otherwise the cat will be put up for adoption.