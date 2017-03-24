Golf ball thief: Help ID crook who stole pricey Titleists from Seattle Puetz store

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

You know, golf balls are expensive. The good ones can cost $4 dollars apiece and as a golfer, I don’t appreciate when thieves steal them and drive-up the price for the rest of us.

Seattle Police need your help to identify one crook who came back two days in row.

Take a look at the surveillance video below. You see him on the phone. Cops say he hit the Puetz golf store on Aurora Ave. in Seattle on back-to-back days and detectives want to know his name. “You see video clips of the suspect entering the store. You see him actually enter the store . You see another video clip as he goes around to where the expensive golf balls are. In this case, Titleist Pro V1’s, pretty pricey golf balls,” says Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “You see him over there and then you see him grabbing and he’s putting something down his pants. One of the next clips you see where he’s leaving the store. You don’t see him holding anything, but he’s got a phone up to his ear.”

Above is a good look at his face and his clothing.

An employee thought he looked suspicious and followed him out of the store and saw him get into a light-colored pickup truck, even wrote down a license plate number that turned out to be a stolen plate. “So if your plate gets stolen, it’s really imperative that you report it to 911 right away, because then we can get the cars on the street to start looking for it. Otherwise, it may be two or three days and several felonies have already happened,” adds Carner.

If you can identify him for Seattle Police, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Just call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.