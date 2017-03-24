Donald Gilliland: Real-life monster, convicted child predator on the loose, wanted in King County

WANTED BY DOC IN KING COUNTY —

Convicted sex offender, Donald Gilliland, is failing to register in King County.

The twisted things he was convicted of doing to a little girl are truly revolting. The details are too disgusting to say.

Gilliland has also been busted for displaying a weapon with intent to intimidate someone, fraud, several thefts, multiple auto thefts and burglary.

Department of Corrections officers think he could be traveling to Oregon or Las Vegas.

If you spot him on the road or know how to get him back on the map in King County, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit the information.