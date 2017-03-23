Des Moines Police: Officer shot and killed man with machete

DES MOINES, Wash. — An officer shot and killed a man who refused to drop a machete, according to Des Moines Police.

Just after midnight, police responded to a disturbance at a home near South 234th Street and 17th Place South. When they arrived, police said the man carrying a weapon was walking in and out of a home.

“The armed individual was not cooperating with our officers’ requests to put his weapon down,” said Des Moines Police spokesperson Doug Jenkins. “We were also concerned about the safety of the individual or individuals inside the home.”

Inside the home, police found a woman who was unharmed.

Jenkins said it’s unclear how many officers shot the man. Police have also not identified him.

No officers were hurt.