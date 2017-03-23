Cyclist dies in crash on Old Fairhaven Parkway in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Police say a Bellingham bicyclist has died after he collided with a pickup truck.

The Bellingham Herald reports 51-year-old Eric Michael Weight was riding in a bike lane on Old Fairhaven parkway Wednesday morning when he entered an intersection as the traffic light turned yellow.

Police say Weight and a Ford Ranger pickup that was turning left collided.

Bellingham Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Hewett says someone passing by with medical training tried to revive Weight before he was taken to a local hospital.

Police Lt. Danette Beckley says the 45-year-old pickup driver showed no signs of impairment.

Police are investigating.