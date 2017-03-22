× Police: Theft suspect plunged into Duwamish River, refused to come out

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a theft suspect jumped into the Duwamish River Wednesday morning and allegedly refused to come out.

About 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Klickitat Way with reports that a theft suspect fell or jumped into the Duwamish River just south of Harbor Island.

According to police, the suspect was spotted breaking into a boathouse. The suspect pepper-sprayed the man who spotted him, then jumped into the water, police said.

Police were called to the scene and attempted to arrest the suspect, who was hiding in the water. The Seattle Fire Department cut a hole in the floor of the boathouse dock and pulled him out, police said.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

It was not immediately known what the man was suspected of stealing.