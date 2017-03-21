OK, you know it’s spring when pollen counts start going up — sneeze away!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Spring showers and sun breaks will give us isolated thunderstorms and higher pollen counts.

"Cedar, Juniper and Alder trees are jumping right now, so sneeze away," said Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley.

Wednesday has passing showers with isolated storms. It will be breezy to windy with gusts around 30 mph Wednesday afternoon, Kelley said.

Wednesday evening and Thursday will be dry. Thursday night brings rain again at those showers will last through Friday.

Saturday looks mostly dry. Sunday has passing showers. Lows near 43 and highs near 53.

"When we get sun breaks, the temperatures can pop up to 60 degrees with ease, like we saw today in Olympia," Kelley said.