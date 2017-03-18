× Former Pierce County teacher gets 9 months for voyeurism

TACOMA, Wash. — A former teacher has been sentenced to nine months in jail for looking into the windows of a woman’s apartment in North Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports 34-year-old Michael Crouch was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of voyeurism as part of negotiations with prosecutors.

He will also need to register as a sex offender.

Crouch had been a teacher at a Lakewood middle school but a school district spokeswoman said Friday he is no longer an employee.

According to charging papers, the woman told police she’d seen someone looking into her apartment about seven times from May 2015 to June 2016, including at times when she was changing.

Police traced car the person was driving to Crouch.