Customs and Border Protection seizes items at Port of Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities say there’s been an upswing in seizures at the Port of Tacoma of merchandise that violates U.S trade laws.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized an ocean cargo container of 2,100 LCD televisions from China with counterfeit trademarks and four containers of ceiling fans with improper safety labels, all in the past week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in February, 120 pieces of furniture with a retail value of $720,000 were found to be in violation of trademark laws.

A shipment of 950 microphones and cables was also seized because the merchandise was labeled as being made and manufactured in the U.S.A., but the boxes they came in said made in China.

Border protection Assistant Area Port Director Jim Sullivan says most of the containers searched involve companies that operate legally.