× You’re invited to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound dinner to help continue catching fugitives

SEATTLE — We have a special invitation for you to an upcoming Crime Stoppers event that’s so important to continuing the work we do with you to help catch fugitives.

It’s the annual Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound fundraiser and auction dinner! It’s a fun celebration in support of fighting crime in our community. This year’s event happens:

Sunday, March 26

5:00 to 8:00pm

Rigoletto Restaurant

420 Pontius Ave. N

Seattle, WA.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be a fun night with your friends and colleagues.

I am hosting and emceeing the event, guiding everyone through the evening with both a live and silent auction where 100% of proceeds will go to fighting crime in our community.

Crime Stoppers & Washington's Most Wanted together has helped apprehend almost 900 fugitives in the Puget Sound area!

You will hear about the great work Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound has accomplished and some very exciting initiatives that Crime Stoppers is doing this year.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets, or donate.