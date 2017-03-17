‘Spray Job’ burglar: Help ID suspect who tried covering camera with WD-40, spent hours stealing from apartment complex

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

It’s a ‘Spray Job’ burglary — and a bad one: A not-so-smooth suspect who thought he was covering an apartment complex’s camera with oily water — exposed for all to see. “He took a can of WD-40 and sprayed it on the camera. Well, that works for about the first ten seconds, so we still have pretty good video on him,” said King County Sheriff John Urquhart.

And more surveillance video reveals that wasn’t the only security camera he had his sights on not seeing him. “We’re looking for a burglar in White Center and he, in the middle of the night, went to an apartment complex, hung around for 3 or 4 hours trying doors, trying to actually get into the offices, where he figured the money would be,” adds Sheriff Urquhart. “There’s plenty of surveillance cameras. He found one of them. Knocked it off the wall. He took the camera off the wall. Still kind of hung around, there’s other cameras, so we know what he was doing. Hung around, tried various other doors, eventually found a door that he was able to pry open with a pry tool. Got in there and that’s where the laundry was. Broke into the washing machine, took all the cash out of that, all the quarters. You know, the loss wasn’t that great, in cash, but still he’s there. He’s a burglar. We don’t know what could happen. The good news is we’ve got him on video and somebody out there’s going to know who he is, they’re going to recognize him, because he’s pretty distinctive and we want the help of the Washington’s Most Wanted viewers.”

The suspect has a really long ponytail that he had hidden in his hat at the start, but later let it down.

His hat is pretty unique. It looks like it has a brightly-colored floral-like pattern on the bill.

Detectives think he's white and either has gauged earlobes or really big earrings in both ears.

If you know his name, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.