Luke Willson, DeShawn Shead reportedly come to terms with Seahawks
SEATTLE – Luke Willson and DeShawn Shead are staying in Seatle.
The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with their free agent tight end and cornerback, according to reports from 710-AM’s Danny O’Neil and ESPN’s Ian Rapoport.
Willson, a fifth-round draft choice by the Seahawks in 2013, returned to the team after deciding to test free agency for the first time.
Rapoport reported his deal will be for one year and worth up to $3 million.
Willson has 74 receptions for 976 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons.
Last month, Willson told KJR-AM that the Seahawks had extended an offer but said “I don’t know if it was extremely serious.”
Shead started 15 games for the Seahawks last season, but suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in the playoffs. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State in 2012.