× Luke Willson, DeShawn Shead reportedly come to terms with Seahawks

SEATTLE – Luke Willson and DeShawn Shead are staying in Seatle.

The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with their free agent tight end and cornerback, according to reports from 710-AM’s Danny O’Neil and ESPN’s Ian Rapoport.

Willson, a fifth-round draft choice by the Seahawks in 2013, returned to the team after deciding to test free agency for the first time.

#Seahawks have reached agreements to re-sign Deshawn Shead AND Luke Willson. — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) March 17, 2017

Rapoport reported his deal will be for one year and worth up to $3 million.

Willson has 74 receptions for 976 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons.

Last month, Willson told KJR-AM that the Seahawks had extended an offer but said “I don’t know if it was extremely serious.”

Shead started 15 games for the Seahawks last season, but suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in the playoffs. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State in 2012.