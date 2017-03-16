× Dining out? Find out how safe is your favorite restaurant is here.

King County is about to begin phase two of it’s pioneering food safety restaurant ratings. Already in about 1,100 restaurants you’ll see the the smiling or not-so-happy emojis. Starting next month you’ll start seeing these signs all over South Seattle, South King County and Bellevue. But, all of King County’s restaurant safety inspection reports are available online. The rankings go from excellent, good, okay, to needs to improve.

The ratings are based on a rolling average of four random food inspections. The program managers at King County says that means you’ll have an idea based on a how the restaurant has been doing for the last year and a half– and not just a snapshot from one particular day when either the restaurant or the food inspector was having a bad day.

Click the link here to search for your favorite restaurant, bar or coffee shop.