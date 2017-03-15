Landslide in Portland area hits at least one car; 15-feet of debris blocks road

PORTLAND, Ore. — A landslide in the Portland area Wednesday morning slammed into at least one car — leaving mud and debris about 15-feet deep.

Initial report is that slide is 15 feet deep, ground unstable. Safety is top priority. Search is continuing. #alert #pdxtraffic — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 15, 2017

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called around 7:30 a.m. to W Burnside Rd.

Officials said it was unknown how many cars may have been involved. A reporter at the scene spoke to people who said their car ended up in a ditch because of the slide.

Scott, Jason, Tyler all okay after getting caught in landslide on Barnes Rd near Skyline. Their car's in a ditch. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/vSX0CHR9Um — Jackie Labrecque (@JackieKATU) March 15, 2017

Images from the scene showed downed trees, mud and debris blocking the road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KPTV reports another small slide was reported in the area of NW Thompson Road and NW Skyline Blvd.

This is a developing story and will be updated.