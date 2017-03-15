FBI Seattle: Recent hate crimes undermine feeling of safety

SEATTLE — The head of the FBI in Seattle spoke Wednesday about a recent string of hate crimes, including threats against Jewish community centers and a shooting in Kent targeting a man of the Sikh faith.

Jay S. Tabb Jr., Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle said crimes of bias have left communities on edge.

“Right now, this type of event causes people to be fearful. It undermines their faith that they can be protected in our communities,” he told “Q13 News This Morning.”

The FBI has launched a civil rights investigation into the March 3 shooting in Kent, during which the suspect is alleged to have told the victim to go back to his own country, before shooting him in the arm.