Seahawks will reportedly visit with tight end Jared Cook

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking at a free agent who would line up a few inches away from the spot most fans would prefer.

With many hoping the Seahawks would reel in a starting tackle in free agency, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the team will bring in tight end Jared Cook for a visit.

Cook spent last season with the Green Bay Packers, where he had 30 catches for one touchdown in 10 games.

He also spent three seasons with the Rams, and four with the Tennessee Titans.

Sources: The #Seahawks are bringing FA tight end Jared Cook, formerly of the #Packers, in for a visit. One of the top targets available. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2017

Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham is entering the final year of his contract, and tight end Luke Willson is currently testing the free agent market.