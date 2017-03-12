× Drone battery pack likely caused Milton house fire

MILTON, Wash. — A battery pack to a drone likely caused a fire in Milton which destroyed a home Saturday night, Acting Battalion Chief Marc Lash said in press release.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Lash said a drone battery pack was charging in a bedroom at the back of the house. He believes it sparked and set the house on fire.

“That’s the second drone-related fire we’ve had in the past couple of months,” he noted.

Lash did not disclose the battery pack manufacturer. It’s also unclear how many fires have been linked to drone battery packs in Washington or nationwide.

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, smoke alarms inside a home in the 500 block of 13th Avenue began to ring.

The family of six managed to evacuate, but when firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were already visible from the one-story home.

Windy conditions then fanned the flames making the situation worse.

Lash said the home is a total loss.

The American Red Cross is providing additional assistance and neighbors have begun a drive to help the family get back on their feet. It is unknown if they had renters insurance.

No injuries were reported.