× Snow slide traps students on field trip in North Cascades

DIABLO, Wash. — Winter weather caused quite a mess in northern Washington state trapping high school students from Mill Creek.

An avalanche sparked a snow slide Friday afternoon blocking Highway 20 between Newhalem and Diablo. The road is still closed.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation says the area is not safe for crews to begin clearing the snow. The next assessment will happen on Monday.

But that means 10th grader Lily Sager and 45 classmates will remain in Diablo. The students from Henry M. Jackson High school took a field trip to North Cascades Environmental Learning Center on Friday.

“It’s not so much that we are desperate to leave because we’re not having a good time or this wasn’t a good experience,” said Sager. “I think because people were not planning on this and it was just such a surprise that people were just so shocked that this has occurred.”