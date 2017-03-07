× Spokane sheriff’s deputy wounded, suspect killed in shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County sheriff’s deputy has been wounded and the suspected shooter killed during a standoff at a home in rural Colbert.

The deputy was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center after the Monday night shooting and was expected to go into surgery Tuesday to have the bullet removed from his shoulder.

The Spokesman-Review says deputies were called to a home Monday evening on a report of a domestic violence incident.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says the suspect came out with a gun and began firing.

Knezovich says the suspect was killed at the scene.

Knezovich says this was the third time deputies had been called to the home to deal with domestic violence.