College student proves sobriety by juggling during traffic stop

CONWAY, Ark. - A University of Central Arkansas student pulled over by police proved his sobriety by juggling - and it was all caught on police dash and body cameras.

"As soon as I got to the stoplight and had to brake I knew I was going to get pulled over," said Blayk Puckett.

The UCA junior was driving home from the library late Friday night.

"I had a brake light out and so I'm driving very carefully, trying to be as careful as I can not to do anything wrong because I knew my brake light was out."

But not careful enough for UCA police sergeant Keith McKay, who only knew he had pulled over someone with the license plate "JUGGLER".

"A lot of times, especially around a college campus, the later in the night it gets the slower they go and especially if they almost hit a curb once it's a typical indication they might be impaired."

Police cameras captured Sgt. McKay showing Puckett why he was pulled over, and talking to him to make sure he was sober.

Then he asks a question that will change the entire conversation.

"What's that in your pocket? "

"This is going to sound weird, but I'm a magician."

"Hey listen you're good to go but you're a magician can I please see some magic?" asked Sgt. McKay

"I'm a magician - but I also juggle," replied Puckett.

"I knew I could prove I hadn't been drinking - especially with juggling clubs in the back seat. It's just more fun when you can juggle and have more fun with the officers than a standard traffic stop that's boring and scary."

"I try to make as much fun as I can but this was absolutely the most fun I've had any time I'm treated to that," said McKay.