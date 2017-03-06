Sikh community leader: Shooting victim back home

A community leader says a Sikh man who told police that a man shot him in the arm and said to go back to his country is recovering from his wound at home in suburban Seattle.

Hira Singh said Monday that he’s talked by telephone to the 39-year-old victim and his family. He says they’re doing well and “getting back to normal.”

Police in the city of Kent are investigating the shooting as a hate crime. Police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner said Monday that no arrests have been so far in Friday night’s shooting. The FBI has joined the investigation.

The shooting has rattled members of the Sikh community. But Singh also said they’ve been overwhelmed by an outpouring of support and love.