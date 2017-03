× Tacoma police looking for missing 70-year-old woman

TACOMA – Tacoma police are asking for help finding a Tacoma woman who disappeared overnight.

Wanda Johnson, 70, was last seen at her home in the 5400 block of S. L. St. at about 12:30 a.m.

She was discovered missing at 5:30 am.

Her family doesn’t know what she was wearing, but police said she might not be dressed appropriately for the cold weather.

If you’ve seen Johnson, call 911.