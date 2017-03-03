× Gun-stealing store arsonists: ATF offering $10,000 for information leading to Yakima suspect’s arrest

WANTED IN YAKIMA

Burglars set a Yakima Bi-Mart ablaze — causing more than $1 million dollars in damage. — and stealing dozens of guns.

Two of the firearms have been recovered.

One suspect has been arrested.

But, the ATF says ther are two more crooks to catch — and is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge, Darek Pleasants. “This is somebody who’s familiar with the store, familiar with the products they sell and saw an opportunity to make money by burglarizing the store and felt that by creating the fire they might be able to cover up their actions. We ask the public about if they have any information about what occurred, the burglary, or the fire, to contact either the Yakima Police, or ATF. There are people in the community of Yakima that have information that can help us recover these firearms.”

ATF agents still think the stolen firearms are in the Yakima area and will likely lead to violence if they’re not recovered.

The number to call if you know where the guns are, or who the two wanted suspects are is 1-800-ATF-GUNS.