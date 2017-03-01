× Yellow Cab carrying passengers shot on I-5 near SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — Police are looking for witnesses after a Yellow Cab carrying two passengers was shot Sunday on Interstate 5 near SeaTac.

The Yellow Cab was traveling on southbound I-5 around 4 p.m. near South 188th Street with two customers in the back seat, Washington State Patrol troopers said.

An unknown passenger vehicle pulled along the side of the cab, troopers said, and fired several shots from the passenger seat. Three bullets hit the cab.

The cab driver immediately pulled off the road. When the driver pulled over, the two unknown occupants fled on foot, apparently uninjured.

WSP detectives are searching for anyone that witnessed the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call detective Brody Ford at 425-401-7742.