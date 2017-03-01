× Suspect in elder abuse case shoots, kills self as warrant served

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities say a Vancouver woman fatally shot herself after waving a handgun at detectives as they served a search warrant at her home in an alleged elder abuse case.

Vancouver Police said in a news release that when detectives arrived Tuesday afternoon, they entered an apartment with the search warrant after no one answered the door.

Police say detectives entered a bathroom and found the suspect who brandished a gun at them.

Police say the detectives retreated and started communicating with the woman but several minutes later detectives heard a single gunshot.

SWAT personnel attempted a tactical rescue of the suspect but police say the woman was deceased.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.