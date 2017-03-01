Police hope video can help capture suspect in Edmonds drive-by

EDMONDS, Wash. — Police are searching for the driver of a red SUV likely involved in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Edmonds.

About 9:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 6600 block of 172nd Street SW with reports of shots fired into the home, Edmonds Police say.

Four adults, one teenager and an infant were in a room when bullets came through the window, police say. Officers found bullet holes in a large downstairs window, and at least three bullets hit the home.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police say a neighbor had video of the event from a home security camera. The footage shows a red SUV drive by the home, turn around and drive by again. On the second pass, police say, six shots can be heard coming from the SUV. The vehicle then left the area.

Edmonds police are investigating. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to send tips to EPDtips@edmondswa.gov.