Why is it taking all day to clear rolled-over truck and reopen I-5?

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation said Monday it’s took all day Monday to try to clear a rolled-over truck on I-5 because of the truck’s contents. And it still has no estimate on when the highway will reopen.

“The situation’s a little bit touch-and-go,” said WSDOT spokesman Marqise Allen. “It’s not carrying a cement truck, we’re dealing with propane here. So we have folks, as far as HazMat crews, pumping some of the propane off that truck so we can get tow trucks in and lift it upright.

“Since it’s a delicate, meticulous process, that’s what’s taken the situation longer today,” Allen said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The semi-truck rolled on a southbound lane that feeds into Interstate 5 just after 10 a.m. Monday. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. Officials closed the freeway between Interstate 90 and the West Seattle bridge. They also closed I-90 at the stadiums.

Thousands of drivers were stuck on I-5 for hours.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Seattle Fire Department hazardous materials team was overseeing the transfer of fuel from the rolled truck to another tanker truck Monday afternoon.