Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the heels of Kelsey Plum's historic Senior Day, UW women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night.

Plum set a Division I women's record for most points scored in a career. She now has 3,397 total points, following a school-record 57 points in a win over Utah.