Man stabbed multiple times in Seattle’s Chinatown International District
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Friday in the Chinatown International District.
About 6:20 p.m. Friday, officers were called to South Jackson Street and 5th Avenue South in regards to a stabbing.
The victim is an adult male who was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect remains at large. He is described as a black male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
This story is breaking and this post will be updated when more information becomes available.
47.599266 -122.328384