× Man stabbed multiple times in Seattle’s Chinatown International District

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Friday in the Chinatown International District.

About 6:20 p.m. Friday, officers were called to South Jackson Street and 5th Avenue South in regards to a stabbing.

The victim is an adult male who was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remains at large. He is described as a black male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect description is black male, wearing white hooded sweatshirt. On-going investigation, will update if more information available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 26, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

This story is breaking and this post will be updated when more information becomes available.