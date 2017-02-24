× Stranger sexually assaulted U District woman inside her bedroom

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating a sexual assault that happened inside the victim’s apartment just north of the University of Washington campus Thursday morning.

On February 23rd, at about 10:30 a.m., the victim told Seattle police she woke to a stranger inside her bedroom in the 4700 block of 16th Avenue NE.

The victim was assaulted before the suspect fled the area.

The suspect remains at large, but is described as the following:

Dark skinned black male, late twenties, approximately 5’8″ tall, thin build, with very short curly black hair.

He may have a slight gap between his top two front teeth.

He may speak with a slight, “African” accent.

He was wearing a maroon baseball hat with an unknown design, white long-sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans. He was carrying a white plastic bag.

If anyone has any information on this crime please contact the Seattle Police Department Sexual Assault Unit at (206) 684-5575.