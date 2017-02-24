Jeremy Sabo: Double the Crime Stoppers reward for ‘Repeat Offender,’ convicted felon wanted in Spokane County

WANTED BY DOC IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Convicted felon, Jeremy Sabo, is wanted by the Department of Corrections for breaking probation in Spokane County on a drug bust.

He’s been convicted of a bunch of crimes, including stealing cars, home burglary, theft and identity theft.

Detectives say Sabo once gave an officer a fake name to try and keep from getting caught.

He’s a ‘Repeat Offender’ who Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest will pay double the reward for.

So, if you know where he’s hiding tonight, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.