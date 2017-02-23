Ferguson: State ‘will use every tool at our disposal’ to fight feds to keep legal pot

SEATTLE (AP) — Attorney General Bob Ferguson says Washington state is ready to fight if necessary to keep its legal marijuana.

Ferguson made the comments Thursday after White House spokesman Sean Spicer suggested during a press briefing that President Donald Trump’s administration might crack down on states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

Ferguson, who also led the states in challenging Trump’s executive order on immigration, noted that he and Gov. Jay Inslee, both Democrats, previously were prepared to defend the state’s legal marijuana system against any efforts by President Barack Obama’s administration to shut it down.

Ferguson said in a statement Thursday that he was “deeply disappointed” to hear White House comments regarding marijuana legalization by states like Washington.

Ferguson and Inslee sent a letter last week to new U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to request a meeting on the topic.

“I will also be very clear with AG Sessions that I will defend the will of Washington voters,” Ferguson said in his Thursday statement. “My office will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that the federal government does not undermine Washington’s successful, unified system for regulating recreational and medical marijuana.”

Sales at licensed pot shops in Washington average nearly $4.4 million per day. That’s close to $1 billion in sales so far for the fiscal year that began last July, some $184 million of which is state tax revenue.