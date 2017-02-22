× Who killed Reese Ali? Renton Police seek public’s help to solve murder mystery

RENTON — Renton Police are trying to solve a murder mystery that stretches back to July of 2015. 21-year-old Reese Ali was found shot to death in his silver Charger near City View Church. “I was just devastated. I was like what? Why would somebody do that? He was just so nice, so sweet and a loving person. He didn’t have hate, he didn’t have anger. He was always smiling. He was a happy person,” said his little sister Brea Ali.

Surveillance video from the church shows Reese’s car pull through the drive and up the hill in the early morning hours of July 19th. Detectives say he was with at least one other person. “Somebody heard what they thought might have been multiple gunshots. They looked outside and they saw a man running down the street just adjacent to this parking lot. “It was dark. The only thing that that person could tell us was that it appeared to be a black male wearing dark clothing,” said Renton Commander Dave Leibman.

Detectives have spent the last year and a half trying to piece together what happened that night. “We’ve developed some people that we are interested in but we just don’t have what we need to take the case forward so what we are really hoping for is that somebody out there who has some first-hand knowledge of that night will come forward and help solve this case and bring somebody to justice,” said Commander Leibman.

Reese’s family says he was working at a restaurant and manufacturing industrial parts. “Everybody loved my brother. I loved him the most and the last thing he said to me before he was murdered was I love you other half and he gave me a hug,” said Brea. Reese was her only brother and she believes somebody knows exactly why he was killed. “Just think about it. If that was you or your family member, you would want somebody to have that closure. You would want somebody to come forward and let them know and say who did it because nobody should have to live with that every day, nobody, nobody,” said Brea.

Police say they have taken this case as far as they can. Without help from the public, it could go unsolved. “Whatever happened that night, he didn’t deserve this. He was murdered in cold blood and left to die in a parking a lot alone and we just have to solve this case,” said Commander Leibman. Please contact Det. Edwards at cedwards@rentonwa.gov or 425-430-7632 if you have any information regarding the murder of Reese. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information to help identify the killer. If you would like to remain anonymous, use the P3 Tips App on your phone or by go to http://www.P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS.