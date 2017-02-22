× Nearly 1,000 job openings just announced at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility plans to hire 926 employees in various shipyard trades, officials announced on Wednesday.

“This position prepares incumbents for marine industrial careers at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility. Helper Trainee vacancies will be filled in many different trades such as Shipfitter, Welder, Machinist, Marine Machinery Mechanic, Pipefitter, Shipwright, Electrician, Painter and several others. This position has a Full-Time Seasonal work schedule. A full-time seasonal work schedule provides permanent employment during periods of heavy workload. Incumbent is subject to placement in non-pay status at the end of peak work periods and recalled when workload increases.”

Salaries range from $16.07 to $18.72 per hour. Applications must be completed by 8:59 p.m. PT on Friday, Feb. 24.

To apply, you must be 18-years-old, a U.S. citizen and able to pass physical and security standards.

Click here for more information or to apply

To find the announcement and apply, jobseekers should search the site for job announcement number SIL-10005805-17-FR-601744-D or the job title “helper trainee.”