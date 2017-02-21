Edmonds police ask for public’s help in finding hit-and-run suspect

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect who injured a city worker reading a meter on Feb. 18.

It happened in the 7700 block of 196th Street SW.

Vincent Smith was stopped in a lane of travel, working on a water valve. He had his flashing lights on, vest, etc. He was hit and pinned between the vehicles.

“As I stepped away and threw my helmet into the truck, I heard a screech and as I turned, I kind of jumped a little bit. That’s when the truck hit me,” said Smith, who is home recovering from a broken ankle.

The truck that hit him was caught on surveillance video. It is a white GMC or Chevy (smaller size, like an S-10). It has no tailgate and the cargo box in the back seems to be at an odd angle. The passenger side headlamp assembly looks to be knocked out. A piece of the vehicle was left behind.

“He absolutely had to have known they hit somebody. If you look at the amount of damage to the city vehicle and the fact that there was someone right there, they definitely knew someone had been hit and then they left,” said Sgt. Shane Hawley with Edmonds Police.

If you can identify the truck or the driver, submit the information to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.