Car tab fees triple for many drivers in Pierce, King and Snohomish counties

SEATTLE -- Drivers in parts of Pierce, King and Snohomish counties might soon be getting sticker shock.

The Department of Licensing is sending out reminders for car tab fees which have more than tripled for many drivers since last year.

The renewal now includes a new car tab tax increase after voters in November approved the Sound Transit 3 measure, which included plans to expand light rail service. The increase only affects people who live inside the Sound Transit district.

The new car tab fees apply to tabs that expire after March 1.