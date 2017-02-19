× Fire destroys landmark restaurant

A landmark restaurant in Marysville is destroyed after a fire. It happened right off Interstate 5 and state route 528.

According to the fire department, no one was inside the Village Restaurant at the time. They say firefighters from nearby cities came in to help after a second alarm was called. The fire department says it’s a loss to the city.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“it`s a landmark building here in Marysville. It`s been here for a long time. This is a big loss for the community. There`s going to be a lot of damage to repair. It`s going to take a while to build,” said Christie Veley, Marysville Fire District PIO.

Veley says the roof of the building collapsed as firefighters were working to put out the fire. A cause has not been determined.