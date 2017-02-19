× 30-year-old man found dead on rural Kitsap County road

SEABECK, Wash. — Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies have launched a homicide investigation in the seaside town of Seabeck after a man was found dead.

Someone called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Saturday about a body lying on Misery Point Road NW, a rural residential area.

Sheriff’s deputies and a Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crew found a 30-year-old man in the middle of the street. They attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies determined the man died from “homicidal violence.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office or 911.