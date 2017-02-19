× 2 suspects arrested in killing of elderly Snohomish County woman

EVERETT, Wash. — Two suspects have been arrested after an elderly woman was found dead and another woman was injured Sunday afternoon in Snohomish County.

Police arrested two homicide suspects Sunday in Everett, Lt. Monte Beaton with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. No additional suspects are outstanding.

About 3 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to an assault at a home in the 12000 block of 212th Street SE near Echo Lake, Beaton said.

When they arrived, they found an elderly woman dead at the scene. Deputies also found an injured female, who was quickly transported to a nearby hospital.

Neither the identity of the deceased woman nor her cause and manner of death were immediately released.

Deputies said the injured woman was able to identify an attacker as someone known to her. One of the suspects is believed to be a man who was doing contract construction work on the home.

The Snohomish County Major Crimes Unit is on scene and investigating the homicide. Streets in the area remained closed to traffic at 7 p.m. Sunday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.