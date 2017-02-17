× Young man found shot, wounded in Sedro-Woolley

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — A young man was found with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of W. State Street Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim was believed to be about 19 or 20. He was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital. His condition was not immediately released.

Police said they also found a vehicle with shooting damage at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.

Police said it was unknown if the shooting was gang-related.