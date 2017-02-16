× Bellingham police investigate multiple reports of voyeurism

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Police are investigating multiple reports of voyeurism in Bellingham.

Officers received calls of incidents in the 700 to 110 blocks of N. Garden Street, the 1300 block of Franklin Street and the 1000 block of Jersey Street.

Witnesses told police the voyeur holds up a flashlight or a cell phone with a flash. He was described as a white male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

“Bellingham Police and Western Washington University Police have assigned extra patrols to the area. The public should be on alert and report any instances of someone knocking on or looking in windows to 911 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bellingham police.