Police search for woman who robbed Tukwila convenience store with AR-15 style rifle

TUKWILA, Wash. — Police are looking for a woman who robbed a Tukwilla convenience store with an AR-15 style rifle.

About 4:45 a.m. Jan. 31, the woman walked into the Chevron convenience store at 14415 Tukwila International Boulevard and demanded money, Tukwila police said. The woman brandished an AR-15 style rifle, police said, that did not have a magazine and no stock was attached.

Prior to leaving, the woman put the gun in a green duffel bag, police said.

Police released video of the robbery.

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to call Tukwila Police Det. Vivet at 206-510-9382.