‘Dreamers’ Fear Deportation After DACA Recipient Detained

Seattle, Wash. – A Seattle “Dreamer” sits behind bars Wednesday night living a nightmare. 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina was arrested and detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday. ICE says he’s a self-admitted gang member, but Ramirez’s lawyers say that’s not true and they say he doesn’t have a criminal record.

“Dreamers” are people who came to the US illegally when they were children brought here by their parents. Largely, “Dreamers” are English-speaking and have only really called the US home. DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It was an initiative created under the Obama Administration. So someone would fill out a very long DACA application that asks for basic identifying information and more detailed information like sending in your school records and proof you’re an active, good member of society. It also requires an extensive criminal background check. Even after you’re approved, it is not forever. Every two years, a DACA recipient must renew and prove they are still an active, good member of society who hasn’t committed any crimes. Once you get a DACA permit, you can live, work, and study legally in the US without fear of deportation.

32-year-old Diana Camacho came to the US from Mexico when she was just 14 years old with her family.

“I knew that I didn’t have legal papers or legal status, but I just didn’t realize what it was being undocumented,” said DACA recipient Diana Camacho.

Soon she learned of the limitation of being undocumented going to school, finding work, and overall security. So in 2012, when President Barack Obama told the country about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA immigration policy…

“Effective immediately, the department of homeland security is taking steps to lift the shadow of deportation from these young people,” said President Barack Obama.

Diana immediately applied and after eight months she was approved.

“It was great. It was a whole new opportunity for me to be in this country, living and working properly it was just amazing,” said Camacho.

But this week she heard about 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez from Seattle. He’s a DACA recipient just like here, but he was arrested and detained by ICE. ICE agents allege he’s a gang member, but Ramirez’s lawyers disagree.

“When I was reading the story of this dreamer, I was thinking of my brother. Because it happened to us, too,” said Camacho.

Diana says her brother was not a gang member or a criminal, but he was undocumented and deported back over the border to Mexico eight years ago. Diana is a DACA recipient and here legally, but after Daniel’s case, the fear of deportation is very real.

“I haven’t done anything. I just went to college. And I’ve been living here for so long. And I’ve been working here doing everything right,” said Camacho.

Diana told us her father applied to be a legal US citizen some 16 years ago. Her father, mother, Diana, and her brother are all on his application. She says they’ve spoken with a handful of immigration lawyers who say they have to wait six more years to get approved. So that could mean a process that could take as long as 22 years when it’s all said and done.

Friday morning, Daniel Ramirez Medina will have a hearing at US District Court in Seattle. Daniel’s lawyers will ask ICE to make its case as to why it detained Daniel Ramirez. This will likely be the first time we hear why ICE claims Daniel Ramirez is a gang affiliated and the evidence they may have. His lawyers also add that it’s unlikely Daniel will actually appear in court on Friday and it’s unlikely he’ll be released at that point.