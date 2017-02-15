2 missing teenage girls found slain along creek in Indiana

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Authorities said Wednesday that two bodies found Tuesday near a northern Indiana creek are those of two teenage girls who went missing and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said during a Wednesday news conference that autopsies determined the bodies are those of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Their bodies were found Tuesday afternoon along Deer Creek near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The girls’ bodies were found about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where they were dropped off Monday to go hiking.

Riley says there are no suspects but police have received hundreds of leads. He says they are not releasing the girls’ cause of deaths yet, citing the ongoing investigation.

The bodies were discovered along the edge of Deer Creek in Delphi, which is about a half-mile away from the Monon High Bridge, the last place the two girls were seen Monday afternoon. They were supposed to meet with family members later Monday evening, but when the teens didn’t show up, and that’s when their family called police.

Their disappearance led to a large search involving numerous volunteers and several law enforcement agencies. Riley said police all the way from Lowell, Indiana to Fort Wayne, Indiana have helped with the investigation.