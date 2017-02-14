× Police looking for man charged in West Tacoma murder

TACOMA, Wash. – A man has been charged with murdering another man last week in a parking lot in West Tacoma, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Demetrius Monta Jackson was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Manuel Olmos Jr. last Thursday. He has not yet been arrested.

According to charging documents:

An argument began inside the Taco Bell near the intersection of N. Pearl and N. 26th at about 8:30 pm.

The manager said it started when Olmos and a friend offered two men $40 for a ride. Things escalated, and the manager said she asked everybody to leave after one of the men said “you want to get shot?”

The manager said Olmos and his friend began walking toward the Safeway in the same parking lot, and a few minutes later she heard a gunshot.

Police pulled surveillance video from the Taco Bell. The video showed a woman and two men, one of whom the manager identified as a former employee.

They contacted him and the woman. The man identified Jackson, and acknowledged they’d been arguing with Olmos. He said the argument continued in the parking lot, words were exchanged, and Jackson pulled a gun and shot Olmos.

Police found Jackson’s car, but are still looking for him.